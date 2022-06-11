Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.42) to GBX 5,600 ($70.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

