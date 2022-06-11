Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 496,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.