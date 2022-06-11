Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

