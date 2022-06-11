RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.60 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00344707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.