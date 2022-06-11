Reviewing Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A N/A Omeros -136.61% N/A -37.53%

49.0% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvectis Pharma and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omeros 2 2 1 1 2.17

Nuvectis Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Omeros has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,144.02%. Given Omeros’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Omeros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 1.78 $194.24 million $3.13 0.67

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectis Pharma.

Summary

Omeros beats Nuvectis Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) that is in Phase I trial for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs also include GPR174 Inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell and Adoptive T-Cell Therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptor targets for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

