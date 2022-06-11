ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $8,740.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,645.78 or 0.99929476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026695 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00174860 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00107195 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00161130 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

