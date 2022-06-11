Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,132.02 or 0.99964046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00028115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

