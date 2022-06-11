RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) CEO Yee Phong Thian Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $516,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $11,127,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yee Phong Thian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58.

Shares of RBB opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

