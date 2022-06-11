Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

