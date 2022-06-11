Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.87.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

