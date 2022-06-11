Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0199 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $57,413.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00341984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00413136 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

