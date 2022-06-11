Raffles Associates LP Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

