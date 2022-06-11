Raffles Associates LP Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mosaic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,226,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,996,000 after acquiring an additional 367,062 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mosaic by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

MOS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

