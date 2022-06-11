Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $15.88 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $27,466.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,646.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.04 or 0.05414384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00186094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00562369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00589717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00064370 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,318,568 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.