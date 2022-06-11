Quant Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.84 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Quant has a market cap of $743.06 million and $33.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $61.55 or 0.00211317 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.03 or 0.02091017 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002232 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004554 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

