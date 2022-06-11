Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 206,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 775,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 819,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after buying an additional 619,665 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 184,643 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000.

