Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

