Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) versus Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Critical Contrast

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 23.29% 20.92% 10.62% Adaptive Biotechnologies -148.44% -36.67% -24.10%

This table compares Qiagen and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.53 $512.60 million $2.32 19.34 Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 6.42 -$207.28 million ($1.62) -4.30

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qiagen and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.08, suggesting a potential upside of 274.22%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Qiagen.

Summary

Qiagen beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

