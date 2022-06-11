PUTinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $727.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $727.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

