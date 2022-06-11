PUTinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $727.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $727.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,582.72 or 0.99944555 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026982 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015728 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000929 BTC.
About PUTinCoin
According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “
Buying and Selling PUTinCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
