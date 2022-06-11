Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.