Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,860 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $335.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.89. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

