Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,687 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $41,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.27.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average of $260.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

