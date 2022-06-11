Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,254 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $39,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $196.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.89 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.