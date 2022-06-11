Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $63.24 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $63,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $65.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

