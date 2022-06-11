Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $38,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $187.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.