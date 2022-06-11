Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,392,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,016,000 after buying an additional 187,879 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

NYSE:EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

