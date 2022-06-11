Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

