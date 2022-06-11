ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ProVen VCT stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £170.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.01. ProVen VCT has a one year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 75.50 ($0.95).
ProVen VCT Company Profile
