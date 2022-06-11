ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PBSFY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,052. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.15) to €8.70 ($9.35) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

