ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

