ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ PFHC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.62.
