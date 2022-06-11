ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PFHC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

