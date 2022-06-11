ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.30.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.