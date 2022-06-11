PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

PPL has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. PPL has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

PPL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

