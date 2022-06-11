PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $516,457.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,279.85 or 1.00032709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.