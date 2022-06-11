Polkadex Price Tops $1.70 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and $322,564.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005987 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00349205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.