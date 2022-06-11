PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $439.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.98. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,753 shares of company stock worth $9,003,375. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.