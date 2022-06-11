Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.05 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

