Peter Lawrence Gianulis Purchases 100,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,286,500 shares in the company, valued at C$691,515.

Shares of OGO opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. Organto Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

