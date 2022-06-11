Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 543.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of PMGYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
