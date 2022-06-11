Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 543.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of PMGYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.