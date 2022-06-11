Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells $230,939.97 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

