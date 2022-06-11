Pepemon Pepeballs 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $585.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $19.17 or 0.00065566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $268,374.94 and approximately $585.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,238.75 or 1.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

