pEOS Trading Up 1.7% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $553,419.60 and approximately $24.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.