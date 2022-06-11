Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0611 on Major Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $18,198.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 260,395,975 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

