Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 398,926 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,926 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $30,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after buying an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of NetEase by 12,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,889,000 after buying an additional 925,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,680,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

