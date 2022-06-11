Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 147,883 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147,883 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yandex worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Yandex by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,874,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

