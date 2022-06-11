Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,278 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

