Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.23.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

