Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,896 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,386,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.95. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

