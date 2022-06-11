Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 260.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,377 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,808 shares of company stock worth $57,020,745. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

