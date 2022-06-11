Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 345,384 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,384 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $874,473 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.